9:29 hours: Out of the 31,923 new COVID cases and 282 deaths reported in the country, Kerala reported 19,675 new infections and 142 deaths yesterday, says Union Health Ministry.

9:25 hours: India reports 31,923 new COVID cases, 31,990 recoveries, and 282 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Active cases: 3,01,604 (lowest in 187 days)

Total recoveries: 3,28,15,731

Death toll: 4,46,050

Total vaccination: 83,39,90,049 ( 71,38,205 in last 24 hrs)

8:23 hours: Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi will pay an official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Swiss Confederation from 23-30 September 2021, says Ministry of External Affairs.

7:55 hours: Last night, an active terrorist, Anayat Ashraf Dar, who was an OGW and also involved in drugs in Keshwa, Shopian, fired upon a civilian and injured him. After input from sources, a CASO was launched at village Keshwa and the area was cordoned off, says Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The terrorist was offered to surrender but he didn’t. Later he was neutralised. One pistol and ammunition were also recovered from his possession. Injured civilian is still hospitalised, it added.

7:21 hours: We've started distributing Rs 2 lakh each to families with low income and who lost a family member due to COVID19. We are also giving Rs 5,000 per person who suffered a loss in their traditional business due to COVID. This'll benefit nearly 50,000 people, says Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

7:14 hours: An encounter breaks out at Kashwa area of Shopian. Police and Security Forces are undertaking the operation. Details awaited, says Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma