8:04 hours: Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and Deeg (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours (issued at 7.10am), says India Meteorological Department.

7:28 hours: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar meets Foreign Minister of South Korea Chung Eui-yong.

Pleased to meet FM Chung Eui-yong of Republic of Korea. A wide ranging conversation on different aspects of our relationship. Republic of Korea’s New Southern Policy and India’s Act East Policy have strengthened our convergence in the Indo-Pacific, he said after the meeting.

7:14 hours: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar meets Foreign Minister of Italy Luigi Di Maio.

Discussed challenges related to vaccine accessibility and smooth travel. Look forward to joining him at a discussion on Afghanistan tomorrow, he tweeted after the meet.

7:07 hours: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leaving for his three-day visit to the US on Wednesday to participate in Quad Leaders' Summit, address UNGA session and hold bilateral talks with Joe Biden.

