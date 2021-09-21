At English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE updates from the day:

9:15 hours: In a major operation this morning, Karbi Anglong Police has recovered over 1 kg heroin at Khatkhati, says Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

8:52 hours: 55,50,35,717 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 20 September 2021. Of these, 14,13,951 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

8:15 hours: BJP doesn’t run on a single leadership, In BJP, it is the team that takes a decision, not an individual. Here also we'll work as a team. We'll perform better in upcoming elections, including panchayat, municipalities and Lok Sabha, says West Bengal BJP's new president Sukanta Majumdar.

7:55 hours: Income Tax Department conducted searches and seizure operations at over 30 premises on September 17 in case of a prominent public figure in Nagpur and his family members. Group has wide business interest spanning in education, warehousing and agri-business areas in Maharastra, says Ministry of Finance.

During the course of the search and seizure operation, many incriminating documents, loose sheets and other digital evidence were found and seized. Evidence also indicated concealment of income to the extent of about Rs 17 crore. Probe on, it added.

7:43 hours: EAM Dr S Jaishankar meets Iraq Finance Minister Fuad Hussein.

Discussed our historical ties, economic, energy and development cooperation linkages. Exchanged views on regional and global issues, he tweeted after the meeting.

7:14 hours: EAM Dr S Jaishankar meet new UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and discussed progress of Roadmap 2030.

Appreciated her contribution on trade side. Exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific. Urged early resolution of quarantine issue in mutual interest, he tweeted after the meet.

7:07 hours: A total of 205 dengue cases has been reported in the district so far. 54 of the 103 active cases are in hospitals. Our teams are regularly monitoring the condition of patients at home, says Meerut CMO Akhilesh Mohan.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma