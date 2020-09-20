New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what’s happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Today our focus will be on the ongoing coronavirus crisis that has affected over 53 lakh and claimed more than 85,000 lives in India. Looking at alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to hold a meeting of the chief ministers of seven states next week to review the coronavirus situation. Media reports suggest that PM Modi will meet the CMs on September 23 to review te COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Here are the LIVE updates from September 20:

7:29 am: US Commerce Department on Saturday announced a one-week delay until September 27 in an order issued Friday that was set to require Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google to remove the TikTok app for download, reports Reuters

7:28 am: In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur districts. Ban on social or religious functions to continue till October 31, says Rajasthan government

7:19 am: PM Modi likely to chair a meeting of chief ministers of seven states next week to review COVID-19 situation

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma