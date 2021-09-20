New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress MLA Charanjit Singh Channi is slated to take oath as Punjab's 16th Chief Minister on Monday at 11 am. The swearing-in ceremony will be held in Chandigarh. Channi was unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab and is set to take over as next Chief Minister following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.

Singh on Saturday submitted his resignation to state Governor Banwarilal Purohit, following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. These development came months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. Channi a three-time MLA from Rupnagar's Chamkaur Sahib - will be Punjab's first Dalit Chief Minister. Channi was Technical Education Minister in the outgoing Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's cabinet.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Charanjit Singh Channi's swearing-in ceremony:

11:28 am: Chandigarh | Congress leader OP Soni takes oath as Punjab minister

11:25 am: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administers the oath of office to Congress leader Sukhjinder S Randhawa. He is taking oath as a minister.

11:20 am: Congress MLA Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab CM at Raj Bhawan

11:00 am: Chandigarh | Charanjit Channi is going to meet Harish Rawat right now, he will then proceed to Raj Bhawan for the oath-taking ceremony. He will meet Captain Amarinder Singh in the afternoon: Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid

10:20 am: Chandigarh | Only he (Sunil Jakhar) can comment on the statement he has made. This decision (Charanjit Channi as CM) is party high command's decision not just Harish Rawat ji's decision: Congress leader Harminder Singh Gill

9:30 am: "On the swearing-in day of Charanjit Channi as CM, Mr Rawats’s statement that “elections will be fought under Sidhu”,is baffling. It’s likely to undermine CM’s authority but also negate the very ‘raison d’être’ of his selection for this position": Congress leader Sunil Jakhar

9:15 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Charanjit Singh Channi as Punjab CM in Chandigarh today

8:00 am: Punjab CM-designate Charanjit Singh Channi offers prayer at a Gurudwara in Rupnagar before the oath-taking ceremony. Oath taking ceremony is to take place at 11 am today, Charanjit Singh Channi said yesterday.



