Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE Updates from September 2.

Here are the LIVE Updates from September 2:

11:10 hours: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer has been arrested. He has been brought to Delhi on transit remand. Two people including the CBI sub-inspector have been arrested in the case so far. Both arrested persons will be produced before the competent court, says CBI.

10:40 hours: Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Krishna Nagar defeats Malaysia's Didin Taresoh 22-20, 21-10 in men's singles SH6 group match of badminton.

10:30 hours: A total of 52,48,68,734 samples for COVID-19 tested up to 1st September. Of which, 16,84,441 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

9:49 hours: Out of 47,092 new COVID-19 cases and 509 deaths reported, Kerala reported 32,803 fresh cases and 173 deaths yesterday, says Union Health Ministry.

9:40 hours: Just In: India reports 47,092 new COVID-19 cases, 35,181 recoveries and 509 deaths in last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 3,28,57,937

Active cases: 3,89,583

Total recoveries: 3,20,28,825

Death toll: 4,39,529

Total vaccination: 66,30,37,334 (81,09,244 in last 24 hours)

9:11 hours: Allahabad High Court seeks UP government's response in 4 week's time over state funding of religious educational institutions like madarsas, especially whether the state funding to madrasas and other religious institutions is consistent with the Indian Constitution’s secular scheme.

8:45 hours: BREAKING: Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior journalist Chandan Mitra passed away late last night in Delhi, confirms his son Kushan Mitra.

8:35 hours: Our resistance is to defend all Afghan citizens' rights. This resistance is based in Panjshir... Today, this valley hosts all country and is hope for Afghan people who are escaping from oppression and more, says Afghanistan's acting president Amrullah Saleh.

8:15 hours: Committed to enriching our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, tweets EAM Dr S Jaishankar as he congratulates Foreign Minister of Vietnam Bui Thanh Son and the Government of Vietnam on the 76th Anniversary of their National Day.

7:56 hours: Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would continue over many parts of Delhi and adjoining areas during the next 02 hours, says India Meteorological Department.

7:50 hours: Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Aruna Tanwar moves into quarter-final of Taekwondo Women's K44-49 kg.

7:45 hours: Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Prachi Yadav finishes 4th and qualifies for semi-finals in Canoe Sprint - Women's Single 200m VL2 Heat 1

7:30 hours: Mizoram reported 545 new positive cases in the last 24 hours. Total death toll at 218 and active cases are at 9,066. says state health department.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma