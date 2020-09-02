New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what’s happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what’s happening around the world.

Today, in this Live blog, we will focus on the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the deadly infection which has affected over 37 lakh people and has led to the deaths of more than 65,000 people. However, the recovery rate in India is one of the best in the world and stood at 77 per cent, as per the Union Health Ministry. More than 28 lakh people have been recovered from the disease in the country,

We will also focus on the resumption of activities across the country under the Centre’s fourth phase of phase-wise upliftment of coronavirus-mandated lockdown termed as Unlock 4.0. Under the Unlock 4.0, the MHA has allowed Metro trains to resume from September 7, while religious, political, sports, entertainment gatherings up to 100 people are allowed from September 21. However, schools, colleges, cinema halls, swimming pools and international travel of passengers remains suspended.

7:40 am: Uttarakhand: Boating services have resumed in Nainital. Vikram Singh Bisht, Boat Operators Committee manager said, "There was lockdown during our peak profit season of May-June this year. Even now the tourists are afraid but we hope the situation will improve by October.

7:30 am: We're closely monitoring it&hope for a peaceful resolution. As Secy Pompeo said on several occasions, what's so disturbing is the emergence of a clear pattern of Beijing acting increasingly aggressively, both domestically&abroad: US State Dept spox to ANI on India-China border situation

7:20 am: From Taiwan Strait to Xinjiang, the South China Sea to the Himalayas, cyberspace to international organizations, we're dealing with Chinese Communist Party that seeks to repress its own people & bully its neighbours. The only way to stop these provocations is by standing up to Beijing: US State Dept

7:10 am: Manipur: Imphal West district police carried out an eviction drive against allegedly illegal structures constructed at Lamphel Super Market, yesterday.

7:00 am: Maharashtra: Ganesha idol immersion was done inside the premises of Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple, Pune in view of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted By: Talib Khan