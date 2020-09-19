Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE updates of September 19.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what’s happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Today we will focus on the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. The 18-day Parliament Monsoon Session began on September 14 and will continue till October 1 this year amid fears of the coronavirus crisis. So far, MPs in the Parliament have held discussions over coronavirus crisis, India-China border standoff and several other ongoing issues in the country.

Here are the LIVE updates from September 19:

11:37 am: I am glad to announce a Rs 1,350 crores economic package for the people in the business community facing economic difficulties. This is additional to the benefits of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and other measures taken by us to comfort the business community: Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha

11:27 am:

#WATCH: "When people in such large numbers are getting infected in Delhi and other parts of the country, it should've been admitted that there is community spread... but only ICMR or Central govt can comment on this," says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain pic.twitter.com/XSqIDYww9c — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

11:26 am: AgustaWestland case: Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a supplementary charge sheet against Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the case and others

11:07 am: Effective implementation of NEP is likely to restore India’s glory as a great centre of learning. One of the targets of NEP 2020 is to increase Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education to 50% by 2035. Technology can help in achieving this target: President Ram Nath Kovind

11:05 am: India was a globally respected education hub in ancient times. Universities at Takshashila and Nalanda had iconic status. But today, India’s higher education institutions don't get high positions in global rankings: President Ram Nath Kovind

11:05 am: NEP seeks to discourage rote learning and overemphasis on marks or grades. It seeks to encourage critical thinking and a spirit of enquiry: President Ram Nath Kovind

11:04 am: National Education Policy aims to reorient our educational system towards meeting needs of 21st century. It sets vision of developing an equitable and vibrant knowledge society by providing quality education to all. It achieves twin objectives of inclusion and excellence: President Ram Nath Kovind

10:38 am: Three LeT terrorists arrested by a joint team of security forces from Rajouri district of Jammu region. Arms/ammunition recovered including two AK-56 rifles, two pistols, four grenades & Rs 1 lakh in cash: IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh

10:25 am: Very satisfying to see Indian Premier League (IPL) happening this year, thanks to the Indian government and Emirates Cricket Board: IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel

9:46 am: Total samples tested up to 18th September are 6,24, 54, 254 including 8,81,911 samples tested yesterday: ICMR

9:29 am: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 53-lakh mark with a spike of 93,337 new cases and 1,247 deaths in last 24 hours

The total case tally stands at 53,08,015 including 10,13,964 active cases, 42,08,432 cured and discharged and migrated and 85,619 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

9:01 am: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, renowned US Justice, passes away at 87

8:41 am: National Investigation Agency (NIA) busts Al-Qaeda module in Murshidabad, West Bengal and Ernakulam, Kerala; arrests few Al-Qaeda operatives after raids, reports ANI

7:58 am: Shopian Encounter: Troops 'prima facie' violated powers under AFSPA, Army initiates proceedings

7:30 am: Two cases have been registered against the Kerala govt for accepting consignments of Quran packets and 18,000 kg of dates imported by the UAE consulate officials through diplomatic channel, say customs officials

7:30 am: Trump administration reversed guidance on COVID-19 testing for a second time, urging those exposed to people with the virus to get tested even if they are not displaying symptoms, reports Reuters

7:25 am: India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti today informed that the highlight of the "historic" UN General Assembly session this year will be the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in two debates in the high-level segments beginning from September 21

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma