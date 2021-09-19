New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of September 19:

10:20 am: Mumbai | Ganesh idol of Mumbaicha Raja Mandal in Ganesh Galli being taken for immersion

10:00 am: Arvind Kejriwal has visited twice & every time he talks about one progressive thing for the state. Today, he'll give the party's agenda on youth: Colonel Ajay Kothiyal (retd), AAP CM candidate for 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls ahead of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Haldwani visit

9:40 am: India reports 30,773 new #COVID19 cases, 38,945 recoveries & 309 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Active cases: 3,32,158 Total cases: 3,34,48,163 Total recoveries: 3,26,71,167 Death toll: 4,44,838 Total vaccination: 80,43,72,331(85,42,732 in last 24 hrs)

9:30 am: Of 30,773 new #COVID19 cases and 309 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India, Kerala recorded 19,325 COVID cases and 143 deaths yesterday.

9:15 am: total of 55,23,40,168 samples were tested for #COVID19 up to 18th September 2021. Of this, 15,59,895 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:00 AM: Uttarakhand: Under the 'Public Door' program, District Magistrate Dr. R Rajesh Kumar on Saturday visited Bana Chilhad, a remote village in the tehsil Tyuni area, 180 km from Dehradun. DM interacted with people & resolved the problems of the villagers on the spot

8:36 am: IPL 2021: Fans below 16 not allowed entry at Sharjah stadium, PCR COVID-19 report not needed in Dubai

8:30 am: We already have a party president so we don't need another party president and we are satisfied. It seems people from outside (Congress) are not satisfied: Former Union Minister & Congress leader Salman Khurshid in Prayagraj

8:20 am: Congress would contest the UP assembly polls under party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s leadership & she herself would decide on the issue of whether she would be party’s chief ministerial candidate or not: Congress leader Salman Khurshid in Prayagraj



8:10 am: After orbiting Earth for 3 days, four astronauts of Inspiration4 flying aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft safely splashed down in Atlantic Ocean off coast Florida, US today, marking the completion of world’s first all-civilian human spaceflight to orbit

8:00 am: More than 250 patients of viral fever, 25 patients of dengue including 10 children & some patients of malaria have been admitted at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College, Kanpur. No person has died due to these diseases at the hospital: Principal Dr Sanjay Kala

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan