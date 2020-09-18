New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what’s happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Today our focus will be on the coronavirus crisis. The novel coronavirus has affected more than 51 lakh and claimed over 83,000 lives in India so far. Amid the worsening situation, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has asserted that India is in a much better position than other country, highlighting the country's recovery rate of 78.64 per cent. He also noted that the country will get its first vaccine against the dreadful infection by the start of 2021.

10:50 am: The total number of COVID19 cases in Rajasthan rises to 1,10,283 with 810 new cases reported today till 10.30 am. The number of active cases is 18,282 and the death toll is at 1,301: State Health Department

10:42 am: Our government has completed 3.5 years today. We have been practising zero-tolerance towards corruption and have fulfilled 80-85% of the promises that we made to people: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat

10:27 am: Sushant Singh Rajput Case | The last call from Disha Salian's phone was made to her friend Ankita. The claims that she tried to dial 100 the last time, is false: Mumbai Police official

10:15 am: Welcome PM's decision to amend FDI policy in Defence Sector. Now, FDI allowed upto 74% via automatic route and beyond 74% to be permitted through Govt route. It'll enhance Ease of Doing Business and contribute to growth of investment, income and employment: Commerce & Industry Minister

9:32 am: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 52-lakh mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases and 1,174 deaths in last 24 hours

The total case tally stands at 52,14,678 including 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,552 cured or discharged or migrated and 84,372 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

8:56 am: 6,15,72,343 samples tested up to 17th September for COVID19. Of these, 10,06,615 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research

8:22 am: Around 60% of the active cases are concentrated in only 5 most affected states. There are 13 states and UTs that even today have less than 5,000 active cases, says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

8:00 am: Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigns from Govt over new farm bills, says 'proud to stand with farmers'

7:25 am: We have decided to hold a 'rail roko' agitation from September 24 to 26 against the three agriculture ordinances, says Sarwan Singh Pandher, General Secretary, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee

7:24 am: President of India Ram Nath Kovind, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect: Rashtrapati Bhavan

7:21 am: India's coronavirus tally rises to 51,18,254, death toll mounts to 83,198

