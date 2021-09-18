New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of September 18:

10:45 am: Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with and addresses the healthcare workers and vaccine beneficiaries of Goa, via video conferencing. CM Pramod Sawant also participating in the interaction.

10:30 am: Party has some internal policies, meeting has been called to discuss the same. There's no trouble (within the party), I think everyone has a point of view & it should be heard in CLP meeting. What is the problem?: Punjab Congress general secretary Pargat Singh on today's CLP meet

10:20 am: India reports 35,662 new #COVID19 cases, 33,798 recoveries and 281 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 3,34,17,390 Active cases: 3,40,639 Total recoveries: 3,26,32,222 Death toll: 4,44,529

10:10 am: In a late night/early morning op, Kokrajhar Police has busted a camp of newly formed terror group ULB (United Liberation of Bodoland) at Ultapani area. Two cadres have been declared dead after exchange of fire. Two pistols and grenades recovered: GP Singh, Special DGP L&O, Assam

9:50 am: Moradabad | UP Board students of class 10 & 12, who were dissatisfied with their exam results, appear for improvement exams. "We're ensuring compliance with COVID norms. 98 high school students listed for exams," says Shyama Kumar, Principal, Government Inter College, Moradabad

9:20 am: No deduction of tax shall be made on payment in the nature of interest, other than interest on securities, made by a Scheduled Bank located in a specified area to a member of Scheduled Tribe residing in any specified area as referred to in s.10(26) of IT Act: Ministry of Finance

9:13 am: In charge of Punjab Congress, Harish Rawat will reach Chandigarh later today along with Ajay Maken and Harish Chaudhary who have been appointed as an observer by the party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

9:00 am: A total of 55,07,80,273 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 17th September 2021. Of this, 14,48,833 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:50 am: All schools, incl residential hostels in Leh dist shall remain closed for in-person classes with immediate effect for 15 days - from 18th Sept to 2nd Oct, thereafter, the situation will be reviewed again. However, online classes shall be encouraged with COVID SOPs: Admn of Ladakh

8:35 am: West Bengal | Several areas in Paschim Medinipur have been flooded due to incessant rainfall. "My shop has been completely submerged and all my belongings have been destroyed. I had suffered losses due to a flood few days ago," says a local

8:20 am: Rajasthan Compulsory Registration of Marriages (Amendment) Bill, 2021 passed in the State Legislative Assembly yesterday, amid objection by Opposition MLAs. Under the Bill, information on child marriage must be furnished by their parents/guardians within 30 days of the wedding.

8:15 am: It will be a black day for the Assembly if this Bill is passed. Does the Assembly permit us to unanimously allow child marriages? By a show of hands, we will be permitting child marriages. The Bill will write a black chapter in the history of the Assembly: BJP MLA Ashok Lahoti

8:10 am: You say that child marriages will be validated. Nowhere does this amendment say that such marriages will be valid. Marriage certificate is a legal document, in the absence of which a widow won't receive benefit of any govt scheme: State's Parliamentary Affairs Min Shanti Dhariwal

8:00 am: Char Dham Yatra | Holy dip in the 'kunds' at the dhams is prohibited. For compliance with the arrangements related to the journey, the checkpoints set up on the travel routes will be checked.

7:50 am: Char Dham Yatra | For devotees from Kerala, Maharashtra & Andhra Pradesh, a negative COVID report not older than 72 hours before the date of travel has been made mandatory, despite having received both doses of the #COVID19 vaccine.

7:40 am: Char Dham Yatra | Uttarakhand govt issued the SOP on Friday. Registration & e-pass will be mandatory for 'darshan' in the four dhams. Along with this, it's necessary for devotees to have either both the doses of #COVID19 vaccine or negative COVID report not older than 72 hours.

7:30 am: All dist-level officials are directed to not keep their phones switched off (except in cases of emergency) otherwise action will be taken against official concerned under Disaster Mgmt Act: Dehradun Dist Magistrate. This comes in wake of #COVID19, landslides &other accidents here

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan