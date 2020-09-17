Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE updates of September 17.

Today our focus will be on the coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 5 million people in India and claimed over 82,000 lives, taking the country fatality rate to 1.63 per cent. Amid the surging coronavirus cases, the Centre has urged people not to panic, noting that nearly 40 lakh people have recovered from the deadly infection, taking the country recovery rate to 78.53 per cent.

9:27 am: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 51-lakh mark with a spike of 97,894 new cases and 1,132 deaths in last 24 hours

The total case tally stands at 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,080 cured or discharged or migrated and 83,198 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

9:11 am: A virtual meeting of National Security Advisors (NSAs) of BRICS nations scheduled to be held at 4 pm today, reports ANI

8:49 am: Kochi: Kerala Minister KT Jaleel reaches the office of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in connection with Kerala gold smuggling case

8:48 am: 6,05,65,728 samples tested up to 15th September for COVID-19. Of these, 11,36,613 samples tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research

8:27 am: Three terrorists have been neutralised by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir encounter so far

8:06 am: 'Abandonment of national heroes': Infuriated over Centre, IMA publishes list of 382 doctors who died of COVID-19

7:30 am: The internal reorganisation didn't change the external boundaries. It didn't change our or Chinese map, says former Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale

I am convinced that Chinese aggressiveness on Indo-Sino border has nothing to do with the action of August 5. Parliament of India on that day approved a bill for the internal reorganisation of a state in two Union Territories, he adds

7:30 am: 26 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram till 7 am today, taking the total tally to 1,506 so far. Number of active cases is 567 while 939 people have been discharged. No death reported in the state till date, says Mizoram government

7:26 am: The security forces have eliminated one terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. Search operation is underway

