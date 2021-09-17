Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE Updates from September 17.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from September 17:

11:20 hours: Of 34,403 new COVID19 cases and 320 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India, Kerala recorded 22,182 COVID cases and 178 deaths yesterday, says Union Health Ministry.

10:55 hours: Also Read -- 'Seva and Samarpan Abhiyan': 20-day mega event to mark PM Modi's 20 years in public service

10:39 hours: Just In: India reports 34,403 new COVID-19 cases and 37,950 recoveries in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Active cases: 3,39,056

Total recoveries: 3,25,98,424

77.24 crore vaccine doses administered so far

10:00 hours: Over 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in WHO-affiliated South-East Asian countries. India has administered a total of 76,57,17,137 doses (first and second) as of yesterday, says World Health Organisation.

9:31 hours: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 45th GST Council meeting in Lucknow today. The meeting will be attended by MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Finance Ministers of States and UTs.

9:14 hours: Protest march led by Shiromani Akali Dal from Gurudwara Rakab Ganj to Parliament to be held today is not permitted in view of existing guidelines to prevent and control virus spread. Section 144 has been imposed in the New Delhi district, says Delhi Police.

9:00 hours: Jharoda Kalan border has been closed using barricades in view of farmers' protest, tweets Delhi Traffic Police

8:25 hours: His exceptional vision, exemplary leadership and dedicated service have led to all-round growth of the nation. May he be blessed with a long, healthy and happy life ahead, tweets Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on PM Modi's birthday.

8:10 hours: No injury has been reported in the incident where a fire broke out at a scrapyard in Mankhurd area of Mumbai, Maharashtra, earlier today. Fire has been doused, says Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

7:49 hours: A total of 14 persons are injured after a part of a bridge collapsed in Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, earlier today. The condition of all the injured persons is stable, says Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

7:14 hours: A portion of under-construction flyover connecting BKC main road and Santa Cruz–Chembur Link Road collapsed around 4:30 am. 13 people have sustained minor injuries and have been shifted to a hospital. There is no life loss and no person is missing, says Mumbai DCP (Zone 8) Manjunath Singe.

7:07 hours: Nine people sustained minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex at around 4:40 am today, reports ANI.

7:00 hours: 142 dengue cases have been reported in Meerut, out of which 83 cases are active... If mosquito larvae are found in any person's home for first time, we serve a notice, impose fine if found again and lodge FIR if the larvae are found for the third time, says CMO Dr Akhilesh Mohan.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma