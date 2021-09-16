At English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

7:38 hours: Mizoram reported 1,402 COVID-19 cases (positivity rate - 17.43 per cent) and two deaths in the last 24 hours, says state health department.

Active cases: 13,973

Total discharged patients: 61,247

Death toll: 250

7:14 hours: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet US president Joe Biden on Septmeber 24 before Quad summit, said media reports.

7:07 hours: BJP should fight the next UP polls in alliance with RPI (Athawale) and allocate 10-12 seats to us. I've told BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that if BJP fights polls with us, it can be a major setback to BSP, says RPI (Athawale) chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

