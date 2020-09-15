New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what’s happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Today we will focus on the coronavirus pandemic prevailing in the country, which has afflicted over 48 lakh people in the country, while the death toll due to the deadly virus has also reached 80,000. India is the second worst-hit nation from the coronavirus after the United States of America.

We will also focus on the 18-day Parliament Monsoon session which began from Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, on the day of its start, as many as 17 MPs including Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Sahib Singh have tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus.

Here are the LIVE Updates from September 15:

10:35 am: It will continue until this pandemic is over. The charge for a normal haircut is Rs 100. Even if someone does not have that much money, we'll receive whatever they give. People don't have money now. So, I came up with this idea as a fight for society against this pandemic: Gopi

10:15 am: In view of the rapid increase in #COVID19 cases in the state, Uttarakhand govt has asked for 10,000 oxygen Cylinder, which will be installed in COVID care centres, so that the patients do not face oxygen deficiency: State Health Secretary Amit Negi

10:10 am: Drug peddlers Chris Costa and Suryadeep arrested by NCB Mumbai. They will be produced before court today: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede, in Mumbai

10:00 am: Maharashtra: Madan Sharma, retired Navy officer who alleged he was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai, to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today.

9:50 am: Search being conducted at Aditya Alva's - son of former minister Jeevaraj Alva - house in connection with the ongoing investigation in the drug case in the state: Sandeep Patil, Central Crime Branch (CCB), Joint Commissioner.

9:40 am: In reply to an RTI query, Bengaluru Central Prison's Public Information Officer states 'Convict Sasikala's probable date of release is 27-01-2021 provided in-default fine is paid. Probable date would be 27-02-2022 if fine not paid. Date may vary if she utilises parole facility'.

9:25 am: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad to arrive in Delhi today. He will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla: Sources

9:20 am: India's #COVID19 case tally crosses 49-lakh mark with a spike of 83,809 new cases & 1,054 deaths in last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 49,30,237 including 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated & 80,776 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

9:10 am: Congress MP Rajeev Satav has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'drawing attention of central government on reservation of Maratha community'

9:05 am: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'alleged conspiracy to defame film industry'.

8:55 am: 10-12 days back, onion was being sold at Rs 17-18/kg at this mandi. Prices rose in last 4-5 days due to less supply from other states. We're getting tomatoes from Bengaluru, almost no supply from other places. Tomatoes being sold around Rs 50/kg: Riyaz & Shadab, vegetable sellers

8:45 am: Delhi: Sellers at Ghazipur Sabzi Mandi say they're receiving fewer customers now as prices of vegetables have risen over past few days. Kamal, an onion seller says, "Due to rainfall and flood in southern states and Bihar, there is shortfall in supply. So the prices have risen."

8:30 am: Education Ministry to constitute a National Committee for Integration of Vocational Education. It'll consist of experts in vocational education & representatives from across Ministries to help develop different models of vocational education & apprenticeships: Education Minister

8:20 am: 5,83,12,273 samples tested up to 14th September for #COVID19, of these 10,72,845 were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:10 am: A team of Panaji Police Station arrested 5 people who had come from Chandigarh a week ago & were using fake Indian currency notes in parts of Panaji & Porvorim. Fake notes with face value of Rs 2,96,400 seized from them. Case registered, probe on: North Goa SP, Utkrisht Prasoon

7:50 am: Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway at Marwal area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. More details awaited.

7:35 am: Encounter has started at Marwal area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. More details awaited: Kashmir Zone Police

7:25 am : US Justice Department has launched an internal inquiry into circumstances surrounding the decision to ease sentencing recommendations for President Donald Trump’s long-time friend Roger Stone: Reuters

7:10 am: Jammu & Kashmir: Steps being taken to allow cultivation along zero-line in Kathua. Deputy Commissioner, BSF official & Panchayat representatives held a meeting in Marheen yesterday. DC says, "This step will not only increase crop production but will also reduce

Posted By: Talib Khan