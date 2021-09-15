New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES of September 15:

9:30 am: BJP's Chacha Jaan, Asaduddin Owaisi has entered Uttar Pradesh. If he (Owaisi) will abuse them (BJP), they will not file any case against him. They are a team..": BKU leader Rakesh Tikait in Baghpat

9:20 am: A total of 54,60,55,796 samples for #COVID19 tested up to 14th Sept. Of which, 16,10,829 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:10 am: The depression over north Chhattisgarh & adjoining East MP weakened into a well-marked low pressure area over northeast Madhya Pradesh & adjoining region at 5:30 am. To move west-northwestwards across north MP and weaken gradually: IMD

9:00 am: Karnataka | A man and a woman travelling on a bike died on the spot after they were hit by a speeding car on the Electronics City flyover & fell off the flyover last night. A case has been registered: Bengaluru Traffic Police

8:40 am: A Delhi court has sent accused persons Jan Mohammed Shaikh, Osama, Moolchand, and Mohd. Abu Bakar to 14 days police custody: Delhi Police Special Cell

8:25 am: Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Kumar Lallu has asked party ticket seekers to donate Rs 11000 along with their applications for the Assembly polls, till Sept 25

7:58 am: Telangana: Hyderabad City Police has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakhs for information leading to the arrest of Pallakonda Raju (30) who allegedly raped & murdered a 6-year-old girl in Saidabad area of the city

7:52 am: 4-5 months of hard work that I put in has finally paid off. Everybody around me is happy. It's a collective achievement. I want to thank my family for supporting me during my highs &lows: Ruth Clare Dsilva, topper of CA July 2021 exams (old course), in Mangaluru, Karnataka

7:45 am: In Ghaziabad, there are 21 active cases of dengue, out of which one patient is admitted to the district hospital & the rest are in private hospitals. On an average, 5 cases are detected daily. No patient is in serious condition: Ghaziabad CMO Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar

7:30 am: 97 cases of dengue have been reported in Prayagraj, out of which 9 patients are admitted to hospitals. No death has been reported due to dengue this year so far. The cases are likely to increase in the city. Our preventive efforts are focused there: CMO Nanak Saran

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan