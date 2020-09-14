New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what’s happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

The 18-day Parliament Monsoon Session will begin today amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Centre has informed that as many as 18 bills and two financial items will be discussed in this session of the Parliament. However, this Parliament Session will be a little different as the government has scrapped the question hour and the Zero Hour has been cut down to half.

Here are the LIVE updates from September 14:

9:14 am: RSP's N Premachandran has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over the 'inclusion of names of prominent leaders in Delhi Police chargesheet on Delhi riots'

9:13 am: DMK and CPI(M) have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'suicide of 12 teenage students due to NEET'

9:00 am:

8:52 am: I believe that all members of the Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers: PM Modi

8:47 am: Jab tak dawai nahi tab tak koi dhilai nahi. We want that a vaccine be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, our scientists succeed and we succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem: PM Modi

8:45 am: Parliament session is beginning in distinct times. There's Corona and there's duty. MPs chose the path to duty. I congratulate and express gratitude to them. This time RS-LS will be held at different times in a day. It'll be held on Saturday-Sunday too. All MPs accepted this: PM Modi

8:30 am: On Hindi Diwas today, I express my gratitude to all those who contributed to the strengthening of the language. I also appeal to people of the country to contribute towards promotion and protection of Hindi language along with their mother tongue: Home Minister Amit Shah

8:14 am: Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested in connection with northeast Delhi riots, reports PTI

7:49 am: Light to moderate rain likely to occur over and adjoining areas of Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Deoband. Light rain would occur over isolated places of North-East Delhi (Badli, Model Town, Azadpur, Burari) during the next 2 hour: India Meteorological Department

7:24 am: Parliament Monsoon Session to begin on Monday; 45 bills to be taken up in 18 sittings

7:19 am: Parliament Monsoon Session will begin today

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma