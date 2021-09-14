New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of September 14:

8:20 am: In a rescue operation amidst challenging weather on Monday night, an ALH Dhruv helicopter rescued 7 crew from a distressed boat off Diu. All personnel are safe: Indian Coast Guard

7:50 am: During the summit on Sept 24, the Quad leaders will exchange views on contemporary global issues such as critical & emerging technologies, connectivity & infrastructure, cyber security, maritime security, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, climate change, & education: MEA

7:40 am: US President Joe Biden will host the first-ever Quad Leaders Summit at White House on September 24. President Biden is looking forward to welcoming to the White House Australian PM Scott Morrison, Indian PM Narendra Modi, & Japan PM Yoshihide Suga: White House

7:30 am: PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of 76th Session of UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25 in New York: Ministry of External Affairs

7:20 am: Madhya Pradesh | Indore district reported 17 new dengue cases in a day on Sunday. With this, the overall tally of dengue cases increased to 139 in the district: Indore Chief Medical Health Officer Dr BS Sethia

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan