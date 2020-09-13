New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what’s happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Today our focus will be on the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The novel coronavirus, which was first reported in India on January 30, has affected more than 46 lakh in India so far, claiming over 77,000 lives so far. Amid the surging COVID-19 cases, the government has urged people not to panic, saying the situation is under control. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cautioned the masses against being careless, saying "jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahi. Do gaj ki doori, mask hai jaroori".

Here are the LIVE updates of September 13:

8:50 am: A total of 5,62,60,928 samples tested up to 12th September. Of these, 10,71,702 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research

8:39 am: Amit Shah readmitted to AIIMS due to breathing issues, days after recovering from COVID-19

8:01 am: India's COVID-19 recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakhs in September. A high level of more than 70,000 recoveries reported every day. Recoveries are nearly 3.8 times the Active Cases (under 1/4 total cases): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Focussed, collaborative, responsive and effective measures of early identification through high and aggressive testing, prompt surveillance and tracking coupled with standardised high-quality clinical care have in tandem led to these encouraging outcomes, it added

7:44 am:

Union Health Ministry issues 'post COVID-19 management protocol'; use of Chyawanprash, Yogasana, Pranayama and walks among suggestions. pic.twitter.com/aNLzi6P3hw — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2020

7:38 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation three projects related to the petroleum sector in Bihar via video conferencing today

7:36 am: The novel coronavirus has affected more than 46 lakh and claimed over 77,000 lives in India so far

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma