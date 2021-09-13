At English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

10:48 hours: Just In: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Kargil, Ladakh at 9.16 am today, says National Center for Seismology.

10:25 hours: Of 27,254 new COVID-19 cases and 219 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India, Kerala recorded 20,240 COVID19 cases and 67 deaths yesterday, says Union Health Ministry.

10:00 hours: Just In: India reports 27,254 new COVID-19 cases, 37,687 recoveries and 219 deaths in last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 3,32,64,175

Active cases: 3,74,269

Total recoveries: 3,24,47,032

Death toll: 4,42,874

Total Vaccination : 74,38,37,643 (53,38,945 in last 24 hours)

9:30 hours: Sensex slips 145 points in the opening trade, currently at 58,159.74; Nifty at 17,322.80.

9:15 hours: Two bodies were recovered from the Yamuna river and search for the third one underway after three boys drowned during idol immersion in the Yamuna on Saturday, says Delhi Police.

9:00 hours: A total of 54,30,14,076 samples for COVID-19 tested up to 12th September. Of which, 12,08,247 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

8:50 hours: Eight persons were killed in a road accident after a jeep hit a lorry coming from the opposite direction near Maranayakanahalli in Karnataka, Chintamani area yesterday, says Chikkaballapur Police.

8:20 hours: Long before the painful churning that took place in the subcontinent during freedom struggle resulting in framing of an egalitarian Constitution of India, he (Swami Vivekananda) advocated secularism as if he foresaw the events to unfold, says Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

Swami Vivekananda firmly believed that true essence of religion was common good and tolerance. Religion should be above superstitions and rigidities. To fulfill dream of making resurgent India to principles of common good and tolerance,we should install Swami Ji's ideals in youth, he added.

8:00 hours: Light intensity rain, drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, Garhmukteshwar, Bagpat, Kaithal, and Rohtak during the next 2 hours (issued at 4 am), says IMD.

7:50 hours: Government of India is committed to ensuring that we provide for the insurance cover of every Anganwadi worker, says Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

7:45 hours: I joined BJP without taking money. I was asked how much money I wanted but I refused and asked for minister's post to serve people. I don't know why I wasn't made a minister in this government but I've been promised ministerial berth in next expansion, says Karnataka MLA Shrimant Patil.

7:30 hours: Mizoram reported 541 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality yesterday, says state health department.

Active cases: 12,396

Total recoveries: 58,747

Death toll: 238

7:18 hours: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on September 16 virtually.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma