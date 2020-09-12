Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE updates of September 12

Today our focus will be on the coronavirus pandemic. The novel coronavirus, which was first originated in China's Wuhan, has affected more than 46 lakh people in India and claimed over 77,000 lives so far. However, more than 35 lakh people have recovered from the dreadful infection, taking the country's recovery rate to 77.65 per cent.

Here are the LIVE updates of September 12:

10:24 am: Delhi Legislative Assembly's committee on 'Peace and Harmony' summons Ajit Mohan, Vice President & Managing Director of Facebook India, citing "complaints alleging deliberate inaction by Facebook to apply hate speech rules which allegedly led to disruption of peace across Delhi"

9:40 am: PM Modi to inaugurate 1.75 lakh homes built under PM Awas Yojana in MP today

9:38 am: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 46 lakh mark with a spike of 97,570 new cases and 1,201 deaths reported in the last 24 hours

The total case tally stands at 46,59,985 including 9,58,316 active cases, 36,24,197 cured/discharged/migrated and 77,472 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

9:05 am: An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred at 08:14 am today, 407 km North North-East (NNE) of Tokyo, Japan: National Centre for Seismology

8:45 am:

#WATCH My father received threats for forwarding a message. A no. of ppl from Shiv Sena attacked him.Later,police came to our residence & insisted on taking my father with them.We've registered FIR: Sheela Sharma,daughter of former Navy officer who was attacked in Mumbai. (11.09) pic.twitter.com/SolGWw7Nyh — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2020

8:12 am: The total number of COVID19 cases in Mizoram stands at 1,379 including 589 active cases and 790 discharged: State Government

7:53 am: The gap between %Recovered Cases and %Active Cases progressively growing wide. More than 3/4 of total cases (more than 36 lakhs) recovered and discharged. Active Cases (less than 10.5 lakhs) only a small proportion (less than 1/4) of total cases: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Centre-led COVID-19 management strategies have focused on early detection through widespread, easy and aggressive testing; standardised quality and effective treatment in hospitals and supervised home or facility isolation and reducing mortality, it added

7:45 am: Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices at Rs 81.86/litre (decrease by Rs 0.13) and Rs 72.93/litre (decrease by Rs 0.12), respectively today

7:26 am: With the resumption of service on Airport Express Line today, all lines of Delhi Metro network are now open. Service will be available from 6 am to 11 PM on all lines: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

7:20 am: The novel coronavirus has affected 45,62,415 people and claimed 76,271 lives in India so far

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma