8:55 hours: Delhi has received 383.4 mm of rainfall so far in September, the highest for the month since 1944, says IMD.

8:35 hours: 146 new coronavirus cases take Jammu and Kashmir's infection tally to 3,26,799, no fresh death reported, reported PTI quoting officials.

7:55 hours: Mizoram reports 1,089 new COVID-19 cases and one death. Active cases stand at 1,24,29 and test positivity rate state is at 13.98 per cent, says state health department.

7:30 hours: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik disbursed Rs 742.58 crores to 37,12,914 small and marginal farming families for Rabi crop, under the KALIA Scheme, an amount of Rs 2,000 in each account has been deposited directly, on the occasion of Nuakhai festival, today, says Odisha Chief Minister's Office.

7:15 hours: Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi and Narendra Singh Tomar will visit Gujarat today as BJP's central observers. BJP legislative party meeting to be held today.

