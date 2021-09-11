Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE Updates of the day here.

Here are the LIVE Updates from September 11:

11:40 hours: PM Modi launches Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad via video conferencing.

11:00 hours: India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage achieves 73 crore landmark (73,05,89,688) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, says Union Health Ministry.

10:32 hours: Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakashi Lekhi will pay an official visit to Portugal and Spain from 12-17 September 2021, says Ministry of External Affairs.

9:55 hours: Of 33,376 new COVID-19 cases and 308 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India, Kerala recorded 25,010 new cases and 177 deaths yesterday, says Union Health Ministry.

9:45 hours: Just In: India reports 33,376 new COVID-19 cases, 32,198 recoveries and 308 deaths in last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 3,32,08,330

Active cases: 3,91,516

Total recoveries: 3,23,74,497

Death toll: 4,42,317

Total vaccination: 73,05,89,688 (65,27,175 in last 24 hours)

9:30 hours: Just In: Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 occurred today around 8:50 am at 137km North of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar, says National Center for Seismology.

9:05 hours: A total of 54,01,96,989 samples tested up to September 10, of which 15,92,135 samples were tested, yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

8:45 hours: Light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells, says Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

8:18 hours: Mizoram reported 725 new COVID-19 cases and 233 total deaths yesterday. Active cases stand at 12,347, says state health department.

7:55 hours: Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km per hour would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR (Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida) Meerut, Modinagar, Hapur, Bulandshahar(UP) during next 2 hours (issued at 03:55 IST), says India Meteorological Department.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km per hour would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula) during next 2 hours (issued at 03:55 IST), it added.

7:48 hours: Briefed UN Security Council on Libya as Chair of Libya Sanctions Committee. I reported on activities of SCR 1970 Committee relating to Panel of Experts deliberations, assets freeze,arms embargo, travel ban exemptions etc, tweets India's Permanent Representative to UN TS Tirumurti.

7:20 hours: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit 31km WSW of Uttarakhand's Joshimath at 05:58 IST today, says National Center for Seismology.

7:15 hours: Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani to attend 'POSHAN Maah' celebrations in Manipur today.

7:10 hours: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad today.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma