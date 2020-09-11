New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what’s happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Conclave on "School Education in 21st Century" under the National Education Policy- 2020 (NEP-2020) at 11 am today video conferencing. Ministry of Education is organising this two-day conclave on the 10th and 11th September as a part of the Shiksha Parv.

Here are the LIVE updates from September 11:

8:20 am: Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred near Nashik in Maharashtra at 07:06:01 IST today: National Centre for Seismology

8:09 am: Terrorist fired at security forces and jumped into Suknag Nala, trying to escape on September 7. He was hit on the neck in the process. Body of the terrorist has been recovered from the nala by security forces today morning. Joint operation over, says Indian Army

7:38 am: With the people of Delhi-NCR efficiently following our safety guidelines, we have successfully begun operations on the magenta and grey lines today: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

7:21 am: There has been an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 recoveries in India. There is more than 100% increase in patients recovered and discharged in the past 29 days, says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma