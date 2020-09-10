Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE updates of September 10.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what’s happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Today our focus will be on the coronavirus crisis that has affected more than 43 lakh people and claimed nearly 74,000 lives in the country. With this, India has also become the second worst affected country in the world after the United States. However, India low mortality rate (1.69 per cent) and high recovery rate (77.77 per cent) offer a ray of hope in the country's battle against the deadly pandemic.

Here are the LIVE updates from September 10:

11:40 am: Odisha reported 3,991 new COVID19 cases, 3110 recoveries and 11 deaths on September 9, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,39,121 including 1,05,295 recoveries, 33,182 active cases and 591 deaths: State Health Department

11:27 am:

#WATCH: Water cannon salute given to the five Rafale fighter aircraft at Ambala airbase. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/SB9jhyp1Ox — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

10:48 am: 244 more Maharashtra police personnel tested COVID19 positive while 4 died, in the last 24 hours. Total number of positive cases in the police force rise to 18,216 including 3,576 active cases, 14,456 recoveries & 184 deaths till date: Maharashtra Police

10:16 am: Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces have recovered an IED (improvised explosive device) in Watergam village of Chatloora Rafiabad area in Baramulla district

10:00 am: Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a show-cause notice to fashion designer Manish Malhotra on September 7, for allegedly making "unauthorised alterations" at his office building. BMC has sought a reply from him within seven days

9:47 am: Single-day spike of 95,735 new COVID-19 cases and 1,172 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours

The total case tally stands at 44,65,864 including 919018 active cases, 3471784 cured or discharged or migrated and 75062 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

8:57 am: The total number of samples tested up to 9th September is 5,29,34, 433 including 11, 29,756 samples tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research

8:36 am: Ladakh reports 40 new COVID-19 cases; 41 patients cured and discharged, says state government

8:05 am:

Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-HUDA City Centre) & Blue Line (Dwarka Sec21-Noida Electronic City/Vaishali), Pink Line (Majilis Park-Shiv Vihar), Green Line (Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig Hoshiar Singh) & Violet Line (Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh) also operational now: Delhi Metro https://t.co/rBv9bHA4h6 — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

8:05 am: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to meet Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at 6PM today in Moscow, Russia on the sidelines of SCO meet

7:29 am: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Mizoram is 1,333 including 583 active cases and 750 discharged, says state government

7:21 am: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally induct the Rafale fighter jets today in the Indian Air Force

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma