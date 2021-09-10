Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE Updates of the day.

8:30 hours: Priests perform 'aarti' at 'Mumbai Cha Raja' in Lal Baug area of Parel on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

8:11 hours: US President Joe Biden spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping today. This discussion, as President Biden made clear, was part of US’ ongoing effort to responsibly manage competition between US and China, says White House.

During the conversation, President Biden underscored US’ enduring interest in peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the world and the two leaders discussed the responsibility of both nations to ensure competition does not veer into conflict, it added.

7:53 hours: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to file nomination for Bhabanipur Assembly by-election today.

7:25 hours: India calls for inclusive dispensation in Afghanistan which represents all sections of Afghan society. A broad-based,inclusive and representative formation attained via inclusive negotiated political settlement would gain greater international acceptability and legitimacy, says India's Permanent Representative to UN TS Tirumurti.

7:21 hours: The situation in Afghanistan continues to be very fragile. As its immediate neighbour and a friend to its people, the current situation is of direct concern to us, says India's Permanent Representative to UN TS Tirumurti.

Aspirations of Afghan children to be realized and the rights of minorities to be protected. We call on humanitarian assistance to be provided urgently and underline the need to provide unhindered access to the UN and other agencies in this regard, he added.

