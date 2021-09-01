New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of September 1:

9:10 am: Madhya Pradesh: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launches Indore to Dubai flight, via video conference Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan joined the event through video link

9:00 am: Trial court has recommended to the Central Govt the extradition of Puneet to Australia for facing trial for the offences of Culpable Driving, Negligently causing serious injury and Improper use of a foreign travel document. Puneet has challenged trial court order in Delhi HC.

8:50 am: Delhi High Court issues notice to Centre on Puneet plea seeking quashing of the trial court order

8:40 am: Bihar: Rail movement suspended on Darbhanga-Samastipur section due to floods, says East Central Railway

8:20 am: Delhi: Waterlogging reported in Munirka following rainfall today morning India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for the national capital and predicted 'moderate rain/thundershowers with the possibility of heavy rain at isolated places' today

8:00 am: Schools in Delhi reopen for classes 9 to 12 from today, adhering to COVID-19 protocols; visuals from Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar "Physical classes are way better than online classes. All of my friends were waiting for this day," says a class 12 student

7:35 am: Rain lashes parts of Delhi; early morning visuals from Minto Bridge.

#WATCH: Rain lashes parts of Delhi; early morning visuals from Minto Bridge. pic.twitter.com/GyLZADGhxY — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

7:30 am: Two died, two injured following lightning in Kishanganj area of Baran, Rajasthan. All possible help including financial aid for hospital treatment will be extended to the victims: Rajendra Vijay, District Collector

7:20 am: Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over &adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, NCR- Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Tosham, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali ...during next 2 hours: Indian Meteorological Department

7:10 am: I urge Punjab govt to lodge a case against Congress' Harish Rawat for hurting Sikh sentiments by referring to PCC chief & his team as "Panj Pyare". He should know that Panj Pyare holds significance in Sikhism, should apologize for his remarks, it's not funny:Daljeet S Cheema, SAD

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan