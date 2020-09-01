New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what’s happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what’s happening around the world.

Today, we will focus on the coronavirus pandemic which has wreaked havoc across the world and has infected more than 25 crore people worldwide, while over 8.50 lakh people succumbed to the deadly virus. In India, the coronavirus has afflicted nearly 37 lakh people and nearly 65,000 have been killed after contracting the COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2.

Meanwhile, Unlock 4.0 -- phase-wise upliftment of coronavirus-mandated lockdown -- started in the country from today. The government in Unlock 4.0 has allowed the resumption of metro services from September 7, while religious, political, sports entertainment functions with a capacity of 100 people have been allowed from September 21. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions, however, will remain closed across the country till Septemeber 30.

Here are the LIVE updates from September 1:

9:20 am: Delhi: The mortal remains of former President #PranabMukherjee being taken to his residence at 10 Rajaji Marg. He passed away at Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt yesterday. Seven-day state mourning being observed across India from 31 Aug to 6 Sept, both days inclusive.

9:05 am: Bihar: Candidates undergo temperature check & hand sanitization process at TCS Office in Pataliputra Colony, Patna, designated as an exam centre for #JEEMain. They are also being given fresh masks. A candidate, Piyush says, "There were no autos/buses available to reach here."

8:50 am: In a letter to President of UNGA, India demands tangible action for UNSC reform in line with Common African Position, and not let the process be held hostage, as it has been over a decade, by those who do not want reform: Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York

8:45 am: The G4 (India, Brazil, Germany and Japan), in a common letter, demands concrete action on UNSC reforms. The process has lagged on for over a decade without progress: Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York

8:40 am: Chhattisgarh: Candidates appearing in #JEEMain arrive at ICE centre in Raipur's Sarona, that has been designated as an examination centre.

8:35 am: Gujarat: Candidates starts arriving at TCS ION Digital zone in Ahmedabad, designated as an examination centre for #JEEMain. #COVID19 measures being followed & temperature of candidates being checked at the centre.

8:25 am: Gorakhpur: Candidates writing #JEEMain arrive at an examination centre in Nausar. Announcements being made for them to maintain social distancing and other measures in the wake of #COVID19.

8:10 am: West Bengal: Candidates writing #JEEMain arrive at TCS Gitobitan in Kolkata, that has been designated as an exam centre. The temperature of candidates being checked and area being sanitised in the wake of

8:00 am: Delhi: Candidates arrive at Arwachin Bharti Bhawan Sr Sec School in Vivek Vihar, designated as an examination centre for #JEEMain. The temperature of candidates being checked. A candidate, Pranjal says, "I am carrying my own sanitiser and I had also undergone a full body checkup"

7:50 am: Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court to take suo-motu cognisance of & take up for urgent hearing, a letter by a resident of Bhandara in Maharashtra seeking postponement of JEE exams. The letter states the inability of students, residing in flood-affected areas, in reaching exam centres.

7:30 am: Delhi: Flags at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament fly at half-mast as 7-day State mourning is being observed in the country following the demise of former President

7:20 am: Odisha: As per directions of State government, Jajpur district administration has provided travel facilities for students appearing in #JEEMain to help them reach their exam centres. A student, Manas from Dharmasala block says,"It's good for our future that exams are being held.

7:10 am: Bengaluru's KR Market and Kalasipalya market to open for traders and customers from today: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)

7:00 am: No e-pass will be required for inter-district movement in Maharashtra from 2nd September: State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

