A government panel has said that India is past its coronavirus peak but warned of a second wave during the festive season laxity. We would focus on numbers today and give you all the details about India's coronavirus situation. Besides, our focus will also be on the developments at Assam, Mizoram border where a violent clash took place last night. Also, we will bring you all the latest updates happening in the country and around the globe.

Here are the latest updates of October 19

08:15 am: No new cases reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours. The state's COVID19 tally stands at 2253, including 2148 discharges. Active cases stand at 105: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram

08:08 am: The 8th edition of annual Indian-Sri Lanka Navy bilateral maritime exercise SLINEX-20 to begin today.

08:01 am: Watch Morning 'aarti' being performed at Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi on the 3rd day of Navratri today.

#WATCH Delhi: Morning 'aarti' being performed at Jhandewalan Temple on the 3rd day of #Navratri today. pic.twitter.com/xaJk6EoBS9 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

7:55 am: It's an insult to not only Imarti Devi but also to MP's daughters/sisters. Kamal Nath is using objectionable words for a daughter who served Congress for so long. It's a country where Mahabharat took place when Draupadi was disrespected. People won't tolerate it. Shame on him: MP CM

7:45 am: Police arrests Safdar Awan, the husband of Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader, Maryam Nawaz Sharif from the hotel they were staying in Karachi. She had recently participated in the protest by Opposition parties of Pakistan against their PM Imran Khan.

7:30 am: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 hit Ladakh today at 4:44 am: National Centre for Seismology

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma