Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, the vaccine, business, politics, science, education and much more from India and world.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

From Assembly elections in Bihar to the tragic Hathras incident and its aftermath to the coronavirus situation and the status of the vaccine, we will be providing you with all the latest updates and breaking developments in this live blog.

Here are the latest developments of the day

09:10 am: Four persons who were on their way to Hathras from Delhi apprehended from Mathura yesterday. They were found to have links with Popular Front of India (PFI): UP Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar

08:30 am: Eight new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total tally to 2,128. The number of active cases is at 291 while 1,837 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the State till date: Government of Mizoram

08:10 am: Ghaziabad: Paratroopers from IAF's skydiving team Akash Ganga undergo full dress rehearsal at Hindon Air Force base, ahead of the Indian Air Force Day on 8th October

#WATCH Ghaziabad: Paratroopers from IAF's skydiving team Akash Ganga undergo full dress rehearsal at Hindon Air Force base, ahead of the Indian Air Force Day on 8th October pic.twitter.com/UyzilEKwvg — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 6, 2020

7:55 am: Trump returns to White House: US President Donald Trump has returned to the White House days after testing coronavirus positive. Trump said that he will soon resume campaigning for the presidential elections.

7:45 am: Punjab coronavirus update: Punjab Health Department has issued an order to close all COVID level-1 facilities due to a drop in occupancy.

7:40 am: Hathrash case: 15 police personnel, 3 Station House Officers and 1 Deputy SP rank officer have been deployed in the village to prevent tension, says Hathras SP Vineet Jaiswal

7:35 am: Noida's first musical fountain will open for the public at the medicinal park in Sector 91 at 7 pm today. There will be no entry fee for visitors but only a limited number of people will be allowed as of now: Noida Authority CEO

7:30 am: A junior commissioned officer of the Indian Army has lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera sector of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. Subedar Sukhdev Singh lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera sector of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma