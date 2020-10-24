Follow all the breaking news and latest developments from India and around the world in our special blog here.

07:30 am: FATF has decided to keep Pakistan on its 'grey list' for failing to act against terror groups targeting India.

07:20 am: 28 new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total number of cases to 2,387. The number of active cases is at 198 while 2,189 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the state till date: Government of Mizoram

07:10 am: Given China’s increasingly aggressive behaviour across the Indo-Pacific from the Himalayas to the South China Sea, it’s more important than ever that we work with like-minded partners such as India: US Administration official

07:00 am: Air quality deteriorates in the national capital with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere. Air Quality Index is now under the 'severe' category in Alipur, Mundka and Wazirpur as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee data.

