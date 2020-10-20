Follow all the breaking news and latest developments from India and around the world in our special blog here.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the latest updates of October 20

07:50 am: Lt Gen Satinder K Saini, Indian Vice Chief of Army Staff, Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) Indian Army met Major General Ronald P Clark, USINDOPACOM Chief of Staff, to discuss the US and Indian partnership in the region: US Indo-Pacific Command

07:40 am: Madhya Pradesh: Indore Police have registered an FIR against BJP leader Dinesh Bhawsar for alleged violation of COVID-19 guidelines during Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's roadshow on October 19 in Sanwer Tehsil.

07:30 am: Punjab: AAP MLAs staged a sit-in protest inside the State Assembly yesterday against not getting copies of the proposed legislation to be tabled in the special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha against the central farm laws.

07:10 am: A body of a girl has been found from the bushes under the Tariyani police station area limits. There are speculations that she was murdered after being raped. We are investigating the matter: Santosh Kumar, SP Sheohar, Bihar.

07:00 am: Watch: Morning 'aarti' being performed at Jhandewalan Temple on the fourth day of Navratri today.

#WATCH Delhi: Morning 'aarti' being performed at Jhandewalan Temple on the fourth day of #Navratri today. pic.twitter.com/KHaQoKS1Ry — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma