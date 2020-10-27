Follow all the breaking news and latest developments from India and around the world in our special blog here.

Below are the latest updates of October 27

11:30 am: NSA Ajit Doval had a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper at South Block. They had a constructive meeting and discussed a number of issues and challenges of strategic importance, say sources.

11:20 am: We've strengthened our defence & security partnership especially over past year during which we advanced our regional security & information sharing. Our cooperation meets the challenges of the day & principles of a free and open Indo-Pacific: US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper

11:10 am: Today is a great opportunity for two great democracies to grow closer. We've a lot to discuss today-to cooperate amid pandemic, to confront Chinese Communist party's threats to security & freedom, to promote peace & stability in the region: U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo

10:55 am: Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with SVANidhi beneficiaries from Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing; CM Yogi Aditynath is also present.

10:30 am: At least 7 killed, 70 injured in blast at seminary in Peshawar's Dir Colony: Pakistan Media

09:40 am: With 36,469 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 79,46,429. With 488 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,19,502. Total active cases are 6,25,857 after a decrease of 27,860 in last 24 hrs .Total cured cases are 72,01,070 with 63,842 new discharges in last 24 hrs.

09:30 am: Delhi: US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper pay tribute at National War Memorial. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo & Defence Secretary Mark Esper are in India to participate in 3rd India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

09:20 am: High on power & its ego, current Bihar govt has deviated from its path. Neither their saying nor doing is good. Labourers are helpless, farmers are anxious & youth are disappointed. Public is with Congress Mahagatbandhan & it is the call of Bihar: Congress President Sonia Gandhi

09:15 am: Total 10,44,20,894 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 26th October. Of these 9,58,116 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

09:00 am: Maharashtra: Pune Rural police arrested 4 people for stealing 58 bags of onions worth Rs 2.35 lakhs from a farmer on Oct 21. Accused had broken the lock of barracks where onions were kept. Otur police say, "49 bags worth Rs 2 lakhs recovered while rest bags were sold."

08:50 am: Tamil Nadu: BJP leader Kushboo Sundar detained by police on her way to Chidambaram today. She was on the way to Chidambaram to protest against VCK leader Thirumavalavan's alleged remark on Manusmriti.





08:30 am: Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist, resident of Gulshanpura, Pulwama, absconding since 25th September this year, surrendered before security forces yesterday. One AK rifle recovered.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist, resident of Gulshanpura, Pulwama, absconding since 25th September this year, surrendered before security forces yesterday. One AK rifle recovered. pic.twitter.com/S7DfWjnN5f — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2020

08:20 am: Delhi: Air quality deteriorates in the national capital with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere; visuals from near Ghazipur area. Air Quality Index is at 377 in Anand Vihar, in 'very poor' category, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

07:55 am: Secretary Esper and Minister Rajnath Singh commended the conclusion of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement during the visit, and welcomed the expansion of information-sharing: US Department of Defence

07:50 am: Amy Coney Barrett has been confirmed to the Supreme Court in Senate vote. US President Donald Trump has hailed her confirmation and termed it a "momentous day".

07:45 am: US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper & Minister Singh applauded the strength of defense relationship between the United States & India, & reinforced their commitment to deepening military-to-military cooperation: US Department of Defence

o7:30 am: Supreme Court will today pronounce its verdict on a plea seeking a direction for setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising sitting and retired judges of the Supreme Court to probe UP's Hathras incident.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma