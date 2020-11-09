Follow us for the latest updates and breaking news developments from India and around the world.

Stay with us as we shift our focus to the Bihar Elections Results 2020, Joe Biden and Kamala Devi Harris's election victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's launch event of development projects in Varanasi, the buildup to the IPL 2020 final, coronavirus in India and much more.

Breaking News, Latest Updates of November 9

07:55 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, today via video conferencing.

07:50 am: Delhi: National capital continues to reel under pollution. Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 484 in Anand Vihar, 470 in Mundka, 465 Okhla Phase 2 and 468 in Wazirpur, all in 'severe category', as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

07:40 am: Air Intelligence Unit A Batch in Thiruvananthapuram Airport seized 1322.67 grams of gold from three passengers. The gold was concealed in their rectum: Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi.

07:30 am: We have always seen her (Kamala Harris) grow up as a good child. She was very good at whatever she did & she has achieved what she wanted to do: Dr Sarala Gopalan, maternal aunty of US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, in Chennai.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma