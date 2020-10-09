Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE updates here

Today we will focus on the coronavirus cases in the country which have crossed the grim milestone of 68 lakh cases in the country. The death toll in the country is also surging at a fast pace and crossed the 1.05 lakh to reach 1,05,526 after 971 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours.

10:45 am: Rajasthan: A temple priest succumbed to his injuries last night after he was allegedly burnt alive by few people during a scuffle over temple land encroachment at Bukna village in Sapotra, Karauli district. Police have arrested the main accused Kailash Meena

10:41 am: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stands ready to undertake further measures as necessary to assure market participants of access to liquidity and easy finance conditions: Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

10:38 am: Stan Swamy, a member of CPI (Maoist), arrested by NIA yesterday from Ranchi, Jharkhand in connection with Bhima-Koregaon case: National Investigation Agency (NIA) sources

10:35 am: Our assessment is that inflation will remain elevated in September but ease gradually towards the target over Q3 & Q4. Our analysis also suggests that supply disruptions & associated margins and markups are the major factors driving up inflation: Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

10:30 am: Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader #RamVilasPaswan at the latter's residence

10:25 am: Marginal Standing Facility Rate & bank rate remains unchanged at 4.2% and the reverse repo rate stands unchanged at 3.35%: Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

10:20 am: For the year 2021, real GDP is expected to decline by 9.5% with risks tilted towards the downside: Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

10:15 am: Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 4%. MPC also decided to continue with the accommodative stance of monetary policy as long as necessary at least through the current financial year & next year: Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

10:05 am: Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence

9:55 am: Delhi: BJP national president JP Nadda pays last respects to Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence. The LJP leader passed away yesterday

9:45 am: India's #COVID19 tally crosses 69-lakh mark with a spike of 70,496 new cases & 964 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 69,06,152 including 8,93,592 active cases, 59,06,070 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,06,490 deaths: Union Health Ministry

9:30 am: Karnataka: Gold worth Rs 25,45,920 was seized from a passenger at Mangalore International Airport who had arrived from Dubai on October 4. The passenger was arrested and produced before the Court

9:25 am: On Indian Foreign Service (IFS) day today, greetings to IFS officers. Their work towards serving nation, furthering national interests globally are commendable. Their efforts during Vande Bharat Mission & other COVID related help to citizens & other nations is noteworthy: PM Modi

9:20 am: Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK): A protest rally was held in Hunza in Gilgit-Baltistan yesterday demanding the release of political activists.

9:10 am: "Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the president's safe return to public engagements at that time," White House physician Dr Sean Conley said

9:05 am: City Crime Branch (CCB) conducted two raids; in one raid three persons arrested for cricket betting & Rs 3 lakhs seized, in another raid Rs. 4.5 lakhs seized. Further investigation underway: Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru

9:02 am: Delhi: Mortal remains of Union Minister and LJP leader #RamVilasPaswan being taken to his residence from AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences). The LJP leader passed away yesterday.

8:50 am: Delhi: Flags at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament fly at half-mast to condole the demise of Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan.

8:45 am: ITBP organized a painting competition for Corona affected children at ITBP-run Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre & Hospital, Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur, to keep them motivated: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

8:20 am: Kerala: BJP national vice president AP Abdullakutty's car hit by a truck in Malappuram last night, while he was on his way to Kannur from Thiruvananthapuram. No injuries reported. Police say,"Case registered at Kalpakanchery Police Station. Truck driver arrested. Probe underway"

7:50 am: Mizoram reported seven COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking total cases to 2,157 out of which 220 cases were active: State government

7:40 am: New recoveries in India have exceeded the new cases for 3 continuous weeks, unabated. The new cases during these 3 weeks have displayed a steady trend of decline: Union Health Ministry

7:30 am: A 12-year-old girl was alleged raped by two persons living in her neighbourhood in Dadri on October 6. An FIR has been lodged and the accused have been taken into custody: Vrinda Shukla, DCP (Women Security) Gautam Buddh Nagar

7:20 am: Firozabad: A differently-abled minor girl has been allegedly raped at a village in Shikohabad. Police say, "The girl was returning to her home from the shop of her father when a person from the same village took her to his home & raped her. Two teams formed to nab him."

7:10 am: On being informed, police arrested the accused who confessed to having committed the crime against two other minor girls. The man would call girls to his home on the pretext of giving them chocolates and sexually assault them: Vadodara DCP Lakhdheersinh Zala

7:00 am: Gujarat: A man has been booked & arrested for allegedly raping three minor girls in Makarpura, Vadodara. DCP Lakhdheersinh Zala says, "The incident came into light when one of the girls narrated her ordeal to her teacher while getting lessons on 'good touch, bad touch'."

