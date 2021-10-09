New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world

Here are the LIVE Updates of October 9:

9:45 am: Last year I & PM Modi signed & agree on a green strategic partnership. We see an ambitious Indian govt to take great responsibility when it comes to green transition in India and rest of the world: Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen in Delhi

9:40 am: Delhi Police have registered a case under section 188 on the organizer of Delhi's Luv Kush Ramlila for not adhering to the COVID19 norms. The event organiser has assured police that all COVID norms will be followed: DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi

9:33 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi Frederiksen is on a 3-day visit to India during which she will call on President Ram Nath Kovind & hold bilateral talks with PM Modi.

9:25 am: COVID19 | India reports 19,740 new cases in the last 24 hours; Active caseload at 2,36,643; lowest in 206 days: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

9:15 am: Petrol, diesel prices today | Rs 103.84 /ltr (up Rs 0.30) & Rs 92.47 /ltr (up Rs 0.35) in #Delhi; Rs 109.83 (up Rs 0.29) & Rs 100.29/ltr (up Rs 0.37) in #Mumbai, respectively

9:00 am: Petrol, diesel prices today | Petrol at Rs 104.23 /ltr (up Rs0.29) & diesel at Rs 95.58 /ltr (up Rs 0.35) in #Kolkata; Petrol at Rs 101.27/ltr (up Rs 0.26) and diesel at Rs 96.93/ltr in #Chennai

8:45 am: Security tightened in Police lines Lakhimpur Kheri as Ashish Mishra (Son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni) summoned by UP Police today.

8:20 am: West Bengal | South Kolkata's Barisha Club has come up with the theme 'Bhager Maa' (Division of Mother) focussing around the subject of National Register of Citizens & the hardships of the migrants for this year's Durga Puja pandal

8:05 am: Cruise ship raid case | Raid being conducted at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in Bandra area of Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)

7:55 am: Maharashtra | Police yesterday arrested four persons in connection with the alleged gang rape of a minor girl in Nagpur. Three suspects absconding, further investigation underway, said police.

7:47 am: COVID-19 | Mizoram reported 712 recoveries and 2 deaths, yesterday. Active cases 15,505 and total cases 1,03,709

7:39 am: Need to desist from “cherry-picking” from inclusive & comprehensive structure of UNFCCC, it's negotiated by all member-states. A few should not decide for all. India supports member-states driven process in interest of developing countries: India's Permanent Rep to UN on Climate

7:30 am: Large gap still exists on climate action commitment of developed countries to provide USD 100 billion for developing. This amount is less than what NFL earns on media rights: TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Rep to UN on Climate Action at UNGA76

7:15 am: UNSC condemns terrorist attack on a Shia mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan preceding recent attacks against religious institutions in the country. We underline the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice

