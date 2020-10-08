New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE updates from October 8:

9.52 am: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 68-lakh mark with a spike of 78,524 new cases and 971 deaths reported in the last 24 hours

Total case tally stands at 68,35,656 including 9,02,425 active cases, 58,27,705 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,05,526 deaths: Union Health Ministry

9.13 am: 11,94,321 samples tested for COVID-19 yesterday. Total 8,34,65,975 samples tested in the country up to 7th October, says Indian Council of Medical Research

8.43 am: 82 new cases, two deaths and 47 recoveries/discharges reported in Ladakh today. Active cases in the Union Territory has gone up to 1228; 953 in Leh district and 275 in Kargil district: Ladakh's Department of Information & Public relations

8.11 am: Four criminals injured in an encounter that broke out between Delhi Police and criminals in Begum Pur area, Rohini today. Injured admitted to hospital. 70 live cartridges recovered: Delhi Police

7.40 am: Indian Air Force Day | I am confident that the IAF will always guard the nation's skies, come what may. Here's wishing you blue skies and happy landings always, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

7.27 am: India's COVID-19 recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 57 lakh in October. A high level of more than 75,000 recoveries reported every day. Recoveries are 6.3 times the active cases (currently 13.4% of total cases): Union Health Ministry

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma