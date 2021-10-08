New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of October 8:

8:48 am: Greetings to air warriors, veterans & their families on Air Force Day. Nation is proud of Indian Air Force which has proved its competency & capability time & again during peace & war. I'm sure IAF will continue to maintain its cherished standards of excellence: President Kovind

8:40 am: Petrol, diesel prices today | Petrol at Rs 104.23 /ltr & diesel at Rs 95.23 /ltr in #Kolkata; Petrol at Rs 101.01 /ltr and diesel at Rs 96 /ltr in #Chennai

8:32 am: Petrol, diesel prices today | Rs 103.54 /ltr (up Rs 0.30) & Rs 92.12 /ltr (up Rs 0.35) in #Delhi; Rs 109.54 (up Rs 0.29) & Rs 99.92/ltr (up Rs 0.37) in #Mumbai, respectively

8:25 am: Greetings & warm wishes to all #IndianAirForce personnel & their families on 89th anniversary of this indomitable force. Proud of our air warriors for responding to varied challenges with alacrity & resilience & being steadfast in the service to nation: Defence Min Rajnath Singh

8:20 am: Maharashtra |Apple-laden truck overturns at around 2.35 am today on Ghodbunder road, Thane near Manpada flyover bridge. Regional Disaster Management Cell, police & traffic officials present on the spot; 1 hydra is at work to remove the truck from road: Thane Municipal Corporation

8:05 am: Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges: PM Modi

7:48 am: The engagement between the two sides lasted for a few hours & was resolved as per the existing protocols. There was no damage caused to own defences in the engagement: Sources in Defence Establishment

7:40 am: There was a face-off in Arunachal Sector last week between soldiers of India & China as there is a difference in perception of Line of Actual Control: Sources in Defence Establishment

7:32 am: The 2255 Squadron equipped with OSA-AK-M, Surface to Air Guided Weapon Squadron located in Kashmir to ensure Air Defence of VA/ VPs in Kashmir, Ladakh sectors. The Squadron was mobilised for Air Defence activation in Ladakh in response to the Galwan standoff in June 2020: IAF

7:24 am: The 116 Helicopter Unit equipped with ALH Rudra armed choppers has been awarded Chief of Air Staff citation for ops at Pakistan border against slow-moving aircraft post Balakot airstrikes & for being deployed at forward airbase along northern borders post-Galwan clash: IAF

7:15 am: On the occasion of Air Force Day, Odisha-based Saswat Ranjan Sahoo has made a replica 'Westland Wapiti' aircraft using 1360 matchsticks. "It took me 5 days to make this 33-inch long and 40-inch wide model of Westland Wapiti," he said

