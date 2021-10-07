New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of October 7:

9:45 am: COVID19 | More than 93.94 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far. Over 64 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs: Government of India

9:28 am: Out of 22,431 new COVID cases and 318 deaths, Kerala reported 12,616 cases and 134 deaths yesterday

9:14 am: India reports 22,431 fresh COVID-19 cases, 24,602 recoveries, and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours Active cases: 2,44,198 Total recoveries: 3,32,00,258 Death toll: 4,49,856 Total cases: 3,38,94,312 Vaccination: 92,63,68,608 (43,09,525 in last 24 hou

9:00 am: Bihar | A 16-yr-old student of a govt school was detained by police for carrying a pistol to school in Katra, Muzaffarpur dist on Oct 5, currently lodged at a juvenile correctional home, say police We're questioning him to gather more info: MK Panday, Dy SP East, Muzaffarpur

8:45 am: Kargil war veteran Brigadier Khushal Thakur (Retd) given ticket from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh by BJP. He was commanding officer of the 18 Grenadiers which was part of successful operation to capture Tiger Hill in 1999

8:30 am: Bharatiya Janata Party has released its list of candidates for by-polls to three Lok Sabha seats in UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 16 Assembly seats of various States to be held on 30th October

7:57 am: Petrol, diesel prices today | Rs 103.24/ltr (up Rs 0.30) & Rs 91.77/ltr (up Rs 0.35) in #Delhi; Rs 109.25 (up Rs 0.29) & Rs 99.55/ltr (up Rs 0.38) in #Mumbai, respectively

7:51 am: 5-6 people feared dead in collision between a truck and a passenger bus in Barabanki, injured shifted to local hospital: SP Barabanki

7:45 am: "At least 20 dead and more than 200 injured in the earthquake that struck southern Pakistan this morning," Reuters quotes Disaster Management Authority Director General Naseer Nasir as saying

7:40 am: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar offers prayers at Siddhi Vinayak Ganapati temple, Mumbai. Today also marks the first day of 'Navratri', which will continue till October 15.

7:33 am: Jharkhand Congress leaders were stopped near Wyndhamganj by UP Police on their way to violence hit area of Lakhimpur Kheri, late last night.

7:25 am: Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday night reached violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh and met the families of the victims of the violence.

7:15 am: Odisha | Devotees are advised to offer prayers at Biraja Temple Shakti Peeth & see the 'rath' b/w 5 am to 1 pm. From 3 pm to 5 am next morning, no public will be allowed during rath yatra. We will also issue an order in this regard: Chakravarti Singh Rathore, DM, Jajpur

