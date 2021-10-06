New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of October 6:

9:25 am: COVID19 | India reports 18,833 new cases in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 2,46,687; lowest in 203 days, as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

9:20 am: Mumbai's Mumba Devi Temple trust has issued guidelines for devotees as the temple opens from tomorrow for the public with Covid protocols. All devotees will be allowed only through pre-booking on Temple Trust's mobile application.

9:10 am: Karnataka | Idol size shall not exceed more than 4 feet; 1 idol should be installed per ward with permission of respective Jt Commissioner of zone. Asscn shall not allow more than 50 people at a time during prayers: Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Pallike guidelines for Durga Puja

9:00 am: Petroleum companies have increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 15. The price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 899.50. The new rate of 5kg cylinder is now Rs 502. The new rates are effective from today.

8:45 am: Petrol, diesel prices today; Rs 102.94/ltr (up Rs 0.30) & Rs 91.42/ltr (up Rs 0.35) in #Delhi; Rs 108.96 (up Rs 0.29) & Rs 99.17/ltr (up Rs 0.37) in #Mumbai, respectively

8:30 am: Fuel prices today | Petrol at Rs 103.65/ltr (Rs0.29) & diesel at Rs 94.53/ltr (up Rs0.36) in #Kolkata; Petrol at Rs 100.49/ltr (up Rs 0.26) and diesel at Rs 95.93/ltr (up Rs 0.34) in #Chennai

7:43 am: Mizoram reports 1,471 new cases of COVID19, 4 deaths; active cases 16,005

7:35 am: In view of the festive season, metro services will ply till 11 pm. For crowd management, more frequency of trains in the evening with one metro running every 6 minutes. Secondly, RPF & station staff will manage crowd: Manoj Joshi, Chairman, Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation

7:27 am: Delhi's Rohini court shootout | Naveen Bali alias Bali was taken into police custody for two days from Mandoli jail by Crime Branch, yesterday: Jail Officials

7:19 am: Mumbai | Siddhivinayak temple to reopen tomorrow- 7th October for devotees. All devotees will be allowed only through pre-booking QR codes on Temple Trust's app. Only 250 devotees to be issued QR codes every hour for darshan: Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust

7:13 am: Family of a person who died in Lakhimpur incident had raised doubts over post mortem and requested another one. The state government complied and post mortem was done again to ensure it is done impartially and transparently: Dinesh Chandra, Bahraich DM

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan