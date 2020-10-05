Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Today again, we will continue to focus on the covid pandemic as India is grappling with one of its largest crises since independence. India's COVID-19 case tally rose past the 66 lakh mark on Sunday, according to news agency PTI. Follow this space for latest COVID-19 updates as released by the Health Ministry

Here are the LIVE Updates of the latest developments of the day.

7:35 am India has exceeded 140 tests per day per million population as advised by the World Health Organisation by nearly 6 times. Several states/UTs have demonstrated better performance than the national average: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

7:30 am Global COVID-19 cases breaches 35.3 million mark, death toll crosses 1 million. The total number of global cases has surpassed 35.3 million, including more than 1,041,000 fatalities. More than 26,614,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

7:15 am West Bengal BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh in Barrackpore today in protest against the murder of party worker Manish Shukla in Titagarh: State BJP general secretary Sanjay Singh

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha