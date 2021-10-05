New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of October 5:

12:10 pm: Lucknow: PM Narendra Modi digitally handover keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. He also interacts with beneficiaries of the scheme in Uttar Pradesh, virtually

11:45 am: Election Commission (EC) allots the name 'Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and election symbol 'Helicopter' to Chirag Paswan. Pashupati Kumar Paras allotted the name 'Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party and 'Sewing Machine' as election symbol by EC.

11:30 am: Organising Urban Conclave in Lucknow will help in drawing a new picture of this city along with other rising & upcoming cities. PM has seen a dream of new India. He has been working for it continuously. India is witnessing his dream being fulfilled: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

10:55 am: PM Narendra Modi visits 'Azadi@75-New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape’ Expo at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, UP Governor Anandiben Patel & UP CM Yogi Adityanath were also present here.

10:40 am: Satyagraha won't stop, says Rahul Gandhi

10:35 am: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi who is under police custody after she was detained in Sitapur while on her way to Lakhimpur, has tweeted a video showing a vehicle mowing down farmers from behind. The Congress leader questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on why the driver of the vehicle was not yet arrested by the police

.@narendramodi जी आपकी सरकार ने बग़ैर किसी ऑर्डर और FIR के मुझे पिछले 28 घंटे से हिरासत में रखा है।



अन्नदाता को कुचल देने वाला ये व्यक्ति अब तक गिरफ़्तार नहीं हुआ। क्यों? pic.twitter.com/0IF3iv0Ypi — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 5, 2021

10:30 am: India reports 18,346 new #COVID19 cases (lowest in 209 days), 29,639 recoveries and 263 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. Active cases: 2,52,902 Total recoveries: 3,31,50,886 Death toll: 4,49,260 Total vaccination: 91,54,65,826 (72,51,419 in last 24 hours)

10:20 am: Ten people including two women have been arrested, in connection with stone-pelting at a police vehicle in Seemapuri, Shahdara area on 1st October. A police team had visited the area for an investigation of a case when the incident occurred: Delhi Police

10:10 am: Nepal | An aircraft of a domestic air carrier (Shree Airlines) slipped off the runway at Kathmandu Airport today; No reports of immediate damage. The airport remains operational: Kathmandu Airport authorities

10:00 am: CDA Lacina welcomed US Trade Representative AUSTR Chris Wilson, Dy Asst Brendan Lynch& Director Emily Ashby to New Delhi. Delegation is looking forward to constructive meetings this week&to productive upcoming meeting of US-India Trade Policy Forum this yr:US Embassy in New Delhi

9:45 am: CM Bhupendra Patel has sanctioned Rs 74.70 crores under Mukhyamantri Shaheri Sadak Yojana for repairing roads and road resurfacing works following heavy rains in the state: Gujarat Chief Minister's Office

9:30 am: PM Modi today to visit Lucknow to inaugurate ‘Azadi@75-New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape’ Conference-cum-Expo at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. PM will inaugurate & lay foundation stone of 75 Urban Development Projects in the state today.

9:20 am: COVID19 | India reports 18,346 new cases in the last 24 hours; lowest in 209 days; Active caseload stands at 2,52,902. Recovery rate currently at 97.93%: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

9:14 am: Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; Rs 102.64/ltr (up Rs 0.25) & Rs 91.07/ltr (up Rs 0.30) in Delhi; Rs 108.67 (up Rs 0.24) & Rs 98.80/ltr (up Rs 0.32) in Mumbai, respectively

9:10 am: Fuel prices today | Petrol at Rs 103.36/ltr (Rs0.29) & diesel at Rs 94.17/ltr (up Rs0.30) in Kolkata; Petrol at Rs 100.23/ltr (up Rs 0.22) and diesel at Rs 95.59/ltr (up Rs 0.22) in Chennai

9:00 am: "Narendra Modi sir, your government has kept me in detention for the last 28 hours without any order and FIR," tweets Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

8:50 am: Cruise ship raid case | Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested two persons- one person who was detained during a raid on the cruise ship for the second day yesterday and a drug peddler from the Jogeshwari area; both arrested persons to be produced before court today

8:30 am: We don't want people who take drugs. The govt will take strict action against tourists if they're found consuming drugs, said Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar yesterday on how Goa planned to thwart tourists coming to the state with or for purpose of drug consumption.

8:15 am: Congress supporters continue to protest outside PAC guest house in Sitapur where party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is detained. She was detained yesterday while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri

8:05 am: Cruise ship party case | Late night visuals from outside Narcotics Control Bureau office, Mumbai. Operational procedure on. There're more suspects, probe on; 8 were presented before the court, of which 5 arrested &sent to 4-day judicial custody:NCB Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede

7:55 am: About 18 people arrested after several police personnel sustained burn injuries in the wake of protest (over Lakhimpur row). More or less, the protest was peaceful but some organisations took law in their hands, didn't bother about others' lives: Vineet Bhatnagar, SP City, Meerut

7:45 am: Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni released. "Section 144 has been imposed there (Lakhimpur) and possibly, his visit could have affected law and order situation, which is why he was detained. We have released him," Meerut SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary

7:30 am: Congress names its candidates for by-elections in 3 assembly constituencies in Assam & one in Maharashtra. Jowel Tudu, Bhaskar Dahal&Manoranjan Konwar will contest for Gossaigaon, Tamulpur&Thowra seats respectively in Assam. Jitesh Antapurkar will contest for Deglur,Maharashtra

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan