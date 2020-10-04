New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Today again, we will continue to focus on the covid pandemic as India is grappling with one of its largest crises since independence. India's COVID-19 case tally rose past the 65 lakh mark, while the death toll stood at over 1 lakh on Saturday. The number of recoveries neared 55 lakh.

Here are the LIVE Updates of October 4:

10:45 am PM Modi has a bigger thought for the nation. Due to GST we got One nation, One tax, with farm Bills we'll get One nation, One market, National Testing will give us One nation, One exam and we have announced One nation, One ration card too, says Union Minister Prakash Javdekar

9:30 am Two personnel of the Indian Navy were killed after their glider crashed near a bridge in Kerala's Kochi on Sunday. Lieutenant Rajiv Jha and Petty officer Sunil Kumar were on a training schedule when their glider crashed near Thoppumpady bridge close to the naval base INS Garuda, reported news agency ANI.

8:45 am Pakistan violated ceasefire at about 3:20 am, by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote sector, Poonch district. Indian Army is retaliating.

8:15 am: Rajasthan Police register FIR against 759 people under multiple sections of IPC, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, The National Highways Act and Disaster Management Act in connection with violence in Dungarpur. Protestors had blocked National Highway 8 on 24th September, near Dungarpur, as part of their demonstration demanding recruitment of reserved category candidates on vacant unreserved positions for teachers 2018. Two people died in the violence, at least 55 people arrested so far.

8:00 am The Civil Services Exam for selection to Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other Civil Services will begin today. Delhi Metro begin operations at 6 am to facilitate travel of UPSC aspirants.

7:45 am Karnataka Minister CT Ravi (enders his resignation to CM BS Yediyurappa, from his post as the state's Culture and Tourism Ministe. He has been appointed national general secretary of BJP.

7:30 am India has scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 7.7 cr in October. With progressively falling positivity rate, testing has worked as an effective tool to limit the spread of #COVID19 infection: Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

7:15 am Delhi's air quality dips to poor category. According to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data, Air Quality Index (AQI) at 207 in Wazirpur, at 226 in Jahangirpuri and at 221 in DTU area.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha