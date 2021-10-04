New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from October 4:

9:45 hours: Due to the closure of National Highway 24 and National Highway 9 by Ghaziabad Police regarding protesters, the Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters going to Ghaziabad from Sarai Kale Khan to take alternate route.

9:25 hours: India reports 20,799 new COVID cases, 26,718 recoveries, and 180 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Active cases: 2,64,458

Total recoveries: 3,31,21,247

Death toll: 4,48,997

Total vaccination: 90,79,32,861

9:00 hours: 4 persons from Gogi gang, who were planning to attack Sunil Tillu's gang, were apprehended in Delhi's Rohini area. They were waiting for someone's order to act up on. It was part of revenge for Rohini Court incident, says Neeraj Thakur of Delhi Police Special Cell.

8:30 hours: A four-storey building collapsed in Kalbadevi area of Mumbai, killing a 61-year-old man yesterday evening, reports ANI.

7:45 hours: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel says he will visit in Uttar Pradesh today where eight people were killed after violence erupted during farmers' protest.

7:20 hours: Meghalaya LoP Mukul Sangma, PCC Chief Vincent Pala, AICC Incharge Manish Chatrath meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

7:15 hours: Four farmers and four others have died (in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident). Probe underway. It's an unfortunate incident, should not be politicised, says Lakhimpur Kheri DM Arvind Kumar Chaurasiya.

7:10 hours: 944 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths reported in Mizoram yesterday. Active cases stand at 15,207, says state health department.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma