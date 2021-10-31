New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

8:00 hours: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal on her death anniversary.

7:27 hours: Active COVID-19 cases in Mizoram stand at 6,498, says state health department.

7:10 hours: External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken on Sunday on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Rome "to discuss efforts to deepen the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership".

