Here are the LIVE Updates of October 30:

10:45 am: Delhi's overall air quality in 'Very poor' category today, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, Ministry of Earth Science

9:15 am: Fans in large numbers pay last respects to #PuneethRajkumar at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru

9:10 am: People in Punjab design their house water tanks in various unique designs; visuals from Uppal Bhupa village, Jalandhar

9:00 am: Price of petrol & diesel in #Delhi at Rs 108.99 per litre (up by Rs 0.35)& Rs 97.72 per litre (up by Rs 0.35) respectively today Petrol&diesel prices per litre-Rs 114.81 & Rs 105.86 in #Mumbai, Rs 109.46 & Rs 100.84 in #Kolkata; Rs 105.74& Rs 101.92 in #Chennai respectively

8:15 am: Aryan Khan expected to be released from Mumbai's Arthur Road prison around 10 am today: Jail official

8:00 am: Mumbai | Jail officials opened the bail box outside Arthur Road Jail at about 5:30 am today to gather bail orders. A physical copy of Aryan Khan's bail release order was also kept inside, yesterday. Aryan will be released this morning, in connection with drugs-on-cruise-case.

7:50 am: Fans paid last respects to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar at Kanteerava Stadium, late last night. His last rites of will be done with state honours, soon after his daughter arrives from the US

7:40 am: Mumbai Police: Assistant Commissioner of Police Sujata Patil suspended from service. She was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 and demanding Rs 1 lakh from a complainant.

7:30 am: India strongly supports facilitating the continuation and the protection of education in armed conflict. The best interest of the child is at forefront of our national development endeavours: R Ravindra, India's Deputy Permanent Representative at UNSC Briefing on MINUSMA (Mali)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan