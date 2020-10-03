New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Today we will focus on the coronavirus pandemic as India's COVID-19 death toll crossed the worrisome mark of 1 lakh on Friday night, while the number of cases across the country rose to over 64 lakh. According to a tally by news agency PTI which is compiled as per information by the states and UTs, India's COVID-19 caseload stood at 64,64,012, death toll at 1,00,768 and recoveries at 54,15,197.

Here are the LIVE Updates of October 3:

9:15 am: We've got 6,000 pounds of cargo going up. We've several things enabling future exploration missions beyond the space station, so our missions to the moon & to mars: Robyn Gatens, acting director of International Space Station (ISS) at NASA headquarters

9:05 am: We've a component of our new spacesuit that we'll be testing in microgravity on the space station. We've an advanced particulate monitor to measure airborne particulates & several things than that, that is going to help us enable future exploration missions: Robyn Gatens

8:55 am: It will dock on Sunday & then it will be up on station for a while. The crew will unload all experiments & then the sickness will remain attached: Robyn Gatens, acting director of International Space Station at NASA headquarters on launch of Northrop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft

8:45 am: Congress MPs under the leadership of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will go to #Hathras, UP today afternoon to meet the family of the 19-year-old daughter of Uttar Pradesh, who was brutally assaulted & murdered: Congress leader KC Venugopal

8:20 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Chandigarh International Airport. He will inaugurate Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh at 10 am today.

8:15 am: Himachal Pradesh: Visuals from Sissu in Lahaul valley where PM Narendra Modi will address a public gathering today after inaugurating Atal Tunnel which is the longest highway tunnel in the world. The tunnel connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year.

7:50 am: Hathras: Trinamool Congress MP Pratima Mondal & former MP Mamta Thakur lodge a police complaint against Sadar SDM Prem Prakash Meena for allegedly pushing them & behaving indecently when they were going to meet the family of Hathras case victim yesterday

7:40 am: 25 States/Union Territories have reported fall in the number of active cases during the last week: Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

7:25 am: India accords high priority to Conference on Disarmament as the world’s single multilateral disarmament negotiating forum & supports the commencement of negotiations on a Comprehensive Nuclear Weapons Convention at the CD: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla at #UNGA meeting

7:15 am: India reiterates its longstanding & unwavering commitment to universal, verifiable & non-discriminatory nuclear disarmament leading to complete elimination of nuclear weapons: Foreign Secy at #UNGA meeting to commemorate & promote Int'l Day for Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons

7:00 am: PM Narendra Modi (file pic) to inaugurate Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh today. Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world and reduces the road distance by 46 kilometres between Manali & Leh.

Posted By: Talib Khan