Here are the LIVE Updates of October 29:

11:00 am: Mumbai | This is my 3 visit here(Arthur Rd Jail). I talked to him for about 20 mins and told him he will be out today or tomorrow. He told me to get him out today only & told me that he hadn't slept and eaten for 5 days in excitement: Aslam Merchant, father of Arbaaz Merchant

10:50 am: 7th ship of P1135.6 class Tushil launched at Yantar Shipyard, Kaliningrad yesterday by Datla Vidya Varma in presence of D Bala Venkatesh Varma, India's Ambassador to Russia.

10:35 am: You'll see that situation has completely changed. The man who was dragging Aryan Khan to NCB office, is now behind bars. The man who was doing everything to ensure that Aryan Khan & others are not given bail, was knocking the court's door y'day: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

10:20 am: PM had said that farmers can sell crops anywhere. If roads are open, we'll also go to Parliament to sell our crops. First, our tractors will go to Delhi. We haven't blocked the way. Blocking road is not part of our protest: Rakesh Tikait, BKU leader in Ghazipur

10:00 am: Police barricading being removed from Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border where a farmers' agitation against the three farm laws is underway. A Police personnel at the spot says, "The barricades are being removed, the route is being opened. We received the orders."

9.40 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rome, Italy to attend 16th G-20 Summit. The PM will also hold a meeting with Italian PM Mario Draghi.

The PM will also hold a meeting with Italian PM Mario Draghi#ModiInRome pic.twitter.com/9Smh3FkHSf — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) October 29, 2021 9:15 am: Delhi: Lt Governor Anil Baijal flagged off the 'Rashtriya Ekta' cycle rally from Delhi University today 8:55 am: Delhi: Two Police personnel received minor injuries, one criminal killed in an encounter in Begum Pur area of Rohini. Details awaited. 8:45 am: "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Shaktikanta Das as Reserve Bank of India Governor for a period of three years beyond 10.12.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," reads an official statement. 8:30 am: "Contrary to all ongoing propaganda, only 6 people died during recent violence of which 4 were Muslims, killed during encounters with law enforcing authorities & 2 were Hindus," reads a statement of Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on recent violence incidents 8:20 am: Price of petrol&diesel in #Delhi is at Rs 108.64 per litre (up by Rs 0.35)& Rs 97.37 per litre (up by Rs 0.35) respectively today Petrol&diesel prices per litre-Rs 114.47 & Rs 105.49 in #Mumbai, Rs 109.02 & Rs 100.49 in #Kolkata; Rs 105.43& Rs 101.59 in #Chennai respectively 8:00 am: 34 new cases of dengue have been reported in Meerut. With this, active cases rise to 274. A total of 900 people have been recovered so far. The number of patients are decreasing: Akhilesh Mohan, CMO Meerut 7:50 am: The Union Health Ministry yesterday announced to release of the audio-visual song by renowned folk and classical singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Sharda Sinha to seek public participation towards observance of COVID safe behaviour during upcoming Chhath Puja 7:35 am: Gujarat | Section of a balcony of a commercial building collapsed in Rajkot. People were rescued. No casualties were reported. Shops located on the ground floor of the building and some vehicles were damaged on Thursday, said an official of Rajkot Municipal Corporation 7:20 am: "It is time for us to adopt a new company brand to encompass everything that we do," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at the company's Connect virtual reality conference. "From now on we're going to be metaverse first, not Facebook first," Zuckerberg added. 7:10 am: Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Italy to attend 16th G20 Leaders' Summit in Rome, where he will join other G20 Leaders in discussions on global economic & health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development & climate change 7:00 am: PM Modi will be participating in the 16th G-20 Summit in Rome from October 30-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. PM will also hold a meeting with Italian PM Mario Draghi.

