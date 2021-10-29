New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of October 29:

11:00 am: Mumbai | This is my 3 visit here(Arthur Rd Jail). I talked to him for about 20 mins and told him he will be out today or tomorrow. He told me to get him out today only & told me that he hadn't slept and eaten for 5 days in excitement: Aslam Merchant, father of Arbaaz Merchant

10:50 am: 7th ship of P1135.6 class Tushil launched at Yantar Shipyard, Kaliningrad yesterday by Datla Vidya Varma in presence of D Bala Venkatesh Varma, India's Ambassador to Russia.

10:35 am: You'll see that situation has completely changed. The man who was dragging Aryan Khan to NCB office, is now behind bars. The man who was doing everything to ensure that Aryan Khan & others are not given bail, was knocking the court's door y'day: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

10:20 am: PM had said that farmers can sell crops anywhere. If roads are open, we'll also go to Parliament to sell our crops. First, our tractors will go to Delhi. We haven't blocked the way. Blocking road is not part of our protest: Rakesh Tikait, BKU leader in Ghazipur

10:00 am: Police barricading being removed from Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border where a farmers' agitation against the three farm laws is underway. A Police personnel at the spot says, "The barricades are being removed, the route is being opened. We received the orders."

9.40 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rome, Italy to attend 16th G-20 Summit. The PM will also hold a meeting with Italian PM Mario Draghi.

