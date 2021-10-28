New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of October 28:

10:00 am: Mumbai Crime Branch files a plea before Esplanade Court for issuing a non-bailable warrant against ex-Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. He's untraceable in an extortion case against him & Crime Branch is looking for him. Court to hear the matter on Oct 29: Crime Branch Officer

9:30 am: Haryana | Three people have died after being hit by a dumper truck at Bahadurgarh, further investigation underway: SP Jhajjar, Wasim Akram

9:15 am: COVID19 | India reports 16,156 new cases, 733 deaths in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 1,60,989: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

9:00 am: Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil says he has tested positive for COVID19 with mild symptoms

8:20 am: At least one minister or any leader of the opposition from Maharashtra must stand with me. At least they should request the Mumbai police what I am demanding(to release CDR & chats of Prabhakar Sail). Once his reports come out everything will clear: Kiran Gosavi, NCB witness

8:15 am: Kiran Gosavi has been detained in connection with a 2018 cheating case in which he was absconding. In 2019, Pune City Police declared him wanted. He was missing since then & was only spotted during cruise raid as NCB witness. On 14 Oct, Police issued lookout circular against him.

8:10 am: Price of petrol & diesel in #Delhi is at Rs 108.29 per litre & Rs 97.02 per litre respectively today. Petrol & diesel prices per litre-Rs 114.14 & Rs 105.12 in #Mumbai, Rs 108.78 & Rs 100.14 in #Kolkata; Rs 105.13 & Rs 101.25 in #Chennai respectively

8:05 am: Mumbai: NCB team from Delhi will question two officers of NCB Mumbai today. The team will also question Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Prabhakar Sail, a witness in drugs-on-cruise-case, has levelled corruption allegations against the agency in connection with the case.

7:57 am: PM Narendra Modi will virtually attend the 18th ASEAN-India Summit today. The Summit will be attended by heads of State/Government of the ASEAN countries: PMO

7:50 am: Fake news & rumours are being spread in regard to yesterday's incident at Panisagar. No fire incident took place at any mosque. A case has been registered against the viral fake posts on social media platforms: Tripura Police IGP Law and order Saurabh Tripathi

7:45 am: Shimla| "We'll oppose BJP in by-elections,"Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Himachal Pradesh, president Anender Singh Notty said on Wednesday. By-elections are scheduled to be held on Oct 30, for the Mandi Lok Sabha & three assembly constituencies--Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai.

7:30 am: The law needs to be changed,” Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale added while addressing a press conference in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Wednesday.

7:20 am: People who drink alcohol are not sent to prison. But there is a provision in law that people who consume drugs can be sent to jail. Our ministry feels that the accused charged with drug consumption will be not sent to jail but to a rehabilitation centre: MoS Social Justice R Athawale

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan