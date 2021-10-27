New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of October 27:

8:25 am: Marking a significant landmark in India's military history by commencing induction of troops in defence of Kashmir valley, Dakotas of No.12 Sqn of then RIAF landed the 1st boots on ground- 1 Sikh, Indian Army-at Srinagar on 27 Oct 1947. This day is marked as the Infantry Day: IAF

8:20 am: RPSC RAS 2021 exam today | 2G/3G/4G data, internet services, bulk SMS/MMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter & other social media services via Internet Service providers (except voice calls) suspended from 8 am to 1 pm today in Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli & Sawai Madhopur districts.

8:10 am: RPSC RAS 2021 exam today | 2G/3G/4G data, internet services, bulk SMS/MMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter & other social media services via Internet Service providers (except voice calls, broadband internet) suspended from 6 am-1.30 pm today in Ajmer, Bhilwara & Nagaur districts.

8:00 am: RPSC RAS 2021 exam today | 2G/3G/4G mobile internet, internet services,bulk SMS/MMS, WhatsApp, FB, Twitter&other social media services via Internet Service providers(except voice calls,broadband internet)will be suspended from 9 am-1 pm today in Jaipur Police Commissionerate area

7:50 am: The Bombay High Court will resume hearing of the bail plea of Aryan Khan in connection with seizure of drugs on a cruise ship today.

7:40 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the 16th East Asia Summit today.

7:32 am: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a meeting with the state health ministers today to discuss ramping up the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country.

7:23 am: US | Centers for Disease Control has approved WHO's Emergency use listing (EUL) vaccines & for the purposes of travel to US we would also include combinations of vaccines: Dr Cindy Friedman, chief of the travellers’ health branch of CDS

7:15 am: So this includes Pfizer, Moderna, J&J, AstraZeneca, and they all have been WHO-EUL listed. And as those lists get updated, our list will change as well: Dr Cindy Friedman, chief of the travellers’ health branch of CDS

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan